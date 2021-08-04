Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

