Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $17.44

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 487,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,668. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,254,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

