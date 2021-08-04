Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $132.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.
TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at $38,430,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.84. 25,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.98. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
