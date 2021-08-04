Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $203.56

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.71.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

