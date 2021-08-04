Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.