Brokerages Set The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
The Aaron’s stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
