Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $75.73

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.