Brokerages Set Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Target Price at $7.50

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

ONTX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.