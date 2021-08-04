Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $35.77

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MEG opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

