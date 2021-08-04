Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Target Price at $67.67

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

