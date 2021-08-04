Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $9.25

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

