Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $186.80

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.80.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,693. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.