Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $69.00

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

