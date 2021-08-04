Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.32 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

