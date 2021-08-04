Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.60. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,121. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

