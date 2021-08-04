Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 112,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

