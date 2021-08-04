Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

INMB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.79. 9,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,568. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

