Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

