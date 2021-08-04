Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.14

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 1857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

BTVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

