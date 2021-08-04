Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,784 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Waters worth $88,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Waters by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $396.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.25. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $394.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.