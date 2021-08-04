Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $128,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $217.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.