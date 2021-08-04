Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $68 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $67,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

