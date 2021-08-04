BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 825,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

