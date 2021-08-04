BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.46. 1,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

