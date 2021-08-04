BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0258

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.58 million and $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000911 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

