BoringDAO Trading 90% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $256.27 or 0.00654921 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 90% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $28.24 million and $12,128.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,201 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

