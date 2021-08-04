BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BOOM has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $39,047.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,754,079 coins and its circulating supply is 778,723,347 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

