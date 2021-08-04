BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

NYSE:BXC traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 21,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,342. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several research firms have commented on BXC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlueLinx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

