BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
MQT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.