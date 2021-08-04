BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 38,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,370. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.