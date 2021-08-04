BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 38,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,370. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
