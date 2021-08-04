Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

BKH stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

