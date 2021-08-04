bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $454,761.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $454,761.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

