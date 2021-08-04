BitBall (BTB) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,224.16 or 1.00052391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00072587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

