Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 483,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,838,432 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

