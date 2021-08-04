Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 483,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,838,432 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $9.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.
Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
