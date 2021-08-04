Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Shares of BHVN opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $49,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

