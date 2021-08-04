Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%.

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 633,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.93. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

