Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $551.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

