Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

EOAN opened at €10.51 ($12.36) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.10. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

