Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

