Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 192,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,360. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

