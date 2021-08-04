Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 6,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.