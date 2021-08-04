Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

