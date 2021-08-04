Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.
NASDAQ AVID traded down $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
