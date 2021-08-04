AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of AVEO remained flat at $$5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

