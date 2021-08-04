Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $41.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

