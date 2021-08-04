Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. 829,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

