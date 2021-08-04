Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

