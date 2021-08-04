Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 9.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.08. 122,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,894,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.