Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 583,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

