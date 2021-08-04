Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.51. 3,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76. Atkore has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.