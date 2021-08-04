Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

ASH traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,261. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $1,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 456,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 36,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

