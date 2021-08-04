Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $885.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $328,408.66 and $885.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,232,205 coins and its circulating supply is 10,187,661 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

